Analysts Set Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target at $207.11

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.11.

SPLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

SPLK stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.82. 91,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,512. Splunk has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,155.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,206. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Splunk by 117.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Splunk by 52.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Splunk by 10.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,547 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

