Analysts Set ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Target Price at $9.50

Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORBC. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on ORBCOMM from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

In other news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 69,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $512,588.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,231 shares of company stock worth $827,513 over the last ninety days. 6.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORBC. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 107.1% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,149,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 594,614 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after buying an additional 494,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 568.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 343,518 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $2,352,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $1,931,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.29. The company had a trading volume of 32,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,559. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $576.52 million, a PE ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.39. ORBCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.