Analysts Set Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target at $159.54

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.54.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $1,822,944.50. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 3,184 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $424,968.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,904.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,284 shares of company stock valued at $7,022,241 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,326,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,962,134 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $821,045,000 after purchasing an additional 106,389 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,918 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,394,191 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $181,384,000 after purchasing an additional 41,177 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTXS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,122. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.79.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.