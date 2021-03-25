Analysts Set ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Target Price at $49.45

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens upgraded ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ARCB traded up $2.44 on Monday, hitting $67.63. 203,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,770. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $74.99. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.55.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. ArcBest’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ArcBest will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

In related news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ArcBest by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.