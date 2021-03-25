Analysts Set Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Target Price at $356.29

Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $356.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

NYSE ANTM traded up $9.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $360.87. 2,050,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,110. Anthem has a 1-year low of $187.04 and a 1-year high of $362.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

