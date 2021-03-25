Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Shares Down 10%

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) shares traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.63. 7,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 17,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEBZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, marketing, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages. The company operates in three segments: Turkey Beer, International Beer, and Soft Drinks. It is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of sparkling and still beverages, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark; and filling and selling of natural spring water.

