Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 664,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $118,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,473,000 after buying an additional 869,729 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,138,000 after buying an additional 400,135 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,756,000 after buying an additional 1,292,626 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,195,000 after buying an additional 46,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,306,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $166.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.00 and a twelve month high of $179.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

