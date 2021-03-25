Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,173 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Tractor Supply worth $112,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $20,083,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $58,848,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $169.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $75.84 and a twelve month high of $176.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.77.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

