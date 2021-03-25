Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 102.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 953,069 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 483,072 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $108,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,080,000 after purchasing an additional 138,139 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 214,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $24,485,000 after purchasing an additional 124,846 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PXD opened at $161.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $62.19 and a fifty-two week high of $169.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

