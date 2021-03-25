Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $147.26 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 683,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,974 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Global Payments worth $147,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPN opened at $201.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.09. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.55 and a 1-year high of $216.49. The company has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

