Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,349,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776,606 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $137,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 22.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 71.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 260,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 118,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,735.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

