American Well (NYSE:AMWL) PT Lowered to $35.00

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Cowen from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 88.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

AMWL stock opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. American Well has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Well will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $39,357,890.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,104,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,052,252.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $239,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,134,734 shares of company stock worth $56,451,353 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

