American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Well stock opened at $18.54 on Thursday. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $39,357,890.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,052,252.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $239,659.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock worth $56,451,353 in the last three months.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

