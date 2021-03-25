American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE AMWL traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.92. 169,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,333,773. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56. American Well has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $39,357,890.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,052,252.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $239,659.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,134,734 shares of company stock worth $56,451,353 in the last 90 days.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

