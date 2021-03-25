American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Announces Earnings Results

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

American Well stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 147,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,773. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.56. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

Get American Well alerts:

AMWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other American Well news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $239,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $39,357,890.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,052,252.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock valued at $56,451,353.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.