American Tower (AMT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of American Tower (NYSE: AMT) in the last few weeks:

3/18/2021 – American Tower is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/4/2021 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $258.00 to $244.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $307.00 to $296.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – American Tower was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $227.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Tower registered strong organic tenant billing growth in fourth-quarter 2020. However, year-over-year declines in revenues in the Asia Pacific and Latin America property segments hindered results. Notably, wireless carriers are increasingly investing in 5G upgrades and 4G network densification as mobile-data usage grows. This supports leasing activity for the company’s extensive communications real estate portfolio. Also, buyouts aimed to gain scale in attractive global markets, decent liquidity and prudent capital allocations bode well. However, its shares have underperformed the industry over the past year. Also, tenant concentration is concerning as any consolidation or reduction in network spending adversely impact the company’s top line. Stiff competition and elevated churn in certain emerging markets are worrisome.”

2/26/2021 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $307.00 to $296.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $258.00 to $244.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $334.00 to $324.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $227.22. 1,857,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.72. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,588 shares of company stock worth $1,241,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in American Tower by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

