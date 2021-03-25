American Outdoor Brands’ (AOUT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

AOUT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.57.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $30.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.57 million. American Outdoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,515,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

