American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 31,291 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $89.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

