American International Group Inc. Trims Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Bank OZK worth $8,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OZK. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bank OZK by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 290,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 25.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 25,848 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Bank OZK by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 276,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $40.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.27. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.64%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OZK. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

