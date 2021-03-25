American International Group Inc. Sells 1,319 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,361,000 after acquiring an additional 148,871 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $115,104,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $467,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $54,077.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,411.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $167,403.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,815.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,801. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CW opened at $114.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.44 and its 200-day moving average is $108.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $80.80 and a 1-year high of $124.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $668.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

