American International Group Inc. Purchases 153 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 286.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 8.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MKTX. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.50.

Shares of MKTX opened at $500.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $316.15 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $538.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $530.47.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

