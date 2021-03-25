American International Group Inc. Has $9.48 Million Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $9,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,680.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

KNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Knight Equity upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. KCG raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

