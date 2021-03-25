American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 836,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,232 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of New York Community Bancorp worth $8,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NYCB. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

