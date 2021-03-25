American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Medpace worth $9,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 7,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MEDP opened at $157.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $177.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $1,554,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,819.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,066 shares of company stock valued at $37,514,737 over the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

