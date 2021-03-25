American International Group Inc. Acquires 26,655 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,655 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $9,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 54,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 503,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 96,974 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $2,069,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.73 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

