American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,499,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,930 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of American Electric Power worth $124,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.54.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEP stock opened at $84.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

