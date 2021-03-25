American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 27,626 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.37% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $12,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,206.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $121,209.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,916.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

AEO stock opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

