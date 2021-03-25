Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 60,035 shares.The stock last traded at $17.50 and had previously closed at $17.75.

The firm has a market cap of $732.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $60.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.48 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 48,203 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $21,260,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.