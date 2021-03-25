Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.4% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,087.07 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,885.78 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,167.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,174.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

