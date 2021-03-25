Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Up 3.3%

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.36. 4,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 181,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 77.15 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACH. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 56,759 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

