Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Up 3.3%

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.36. 4,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 181,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 77.15 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.
Read More: Economic Bubble
Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.