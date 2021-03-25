Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives C$55.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIF shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$59.00 target price (down previously from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Altus Group from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

AIF traded down C$0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$62.33. 23,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,573. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.80. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$34.05 and a 1-year high of C$63.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51. The company has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 119.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,200 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total value of C$323,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$235,182.50.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

