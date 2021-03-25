Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Alpha Pro Tech were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 56.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 949.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 338,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 305,858 shares during the period. 38.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director John Ritota sold 15,000 shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:APT opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of -1.27.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha Pro Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

