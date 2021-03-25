Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXMT. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

BXMT opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.37.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

