Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $55,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $51.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average is $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

