Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 265 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,077,000 after purchasing an additional 202,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996,107 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,900 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $2,230,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,655,898.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 65,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $7,205,720.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,390.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,037 shares of company stock valued at $51,082,270. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTON has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

PTON stock opened at $101.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,454.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.29. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

