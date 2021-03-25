Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Down to $30.51

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.51, but opened at $28.95. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $30.19, with a volume of 1,925 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on AOSL. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.44 million, a PE ratio of 508.50 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $158.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bing Xue sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $48,119.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 25,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $729,955.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,074 shares of company stock worth $3,759,736 over the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.