Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Down to $30.51

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.51, but opened at $28.95. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $30.19, with a volume of 1,925 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have issued reports on AOSL. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.44 million, a PE ratio of 508.50 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
In other news, VP Bing Xue sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $48,119.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 25,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $729,955.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,074 shares of company stock worth $3,759,736 over the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.
About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.
