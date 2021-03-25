Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.27 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 37.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001220 BTC on major exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $9.27 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.73 or 0.00451917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00057658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00173023 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00049522 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.32 or 0.00743636 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00075162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpaca Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpaca Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.