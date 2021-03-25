Allstate Corp Invests $207,000 in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Allstate Corp purchased a new position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $128.88 on Thursday. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $194.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.35 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.31 and a 200 day moving average of $143.19.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

