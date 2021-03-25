Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Up 2.3%

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) shot up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.50 and last traded at $54.50. 985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 31,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.30.

Several brokerages have commented on AMOT. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $473.70 million, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Allied Motion Technologies shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, May 3rd. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, March 10th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, April 30th.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 6.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMOT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after buying an additional 52,586 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after buying an additional 20,374 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 488.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.