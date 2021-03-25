Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 519.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the first quarter valued at about $408,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NWPX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NWPX opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $322.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

