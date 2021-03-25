Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes $263,000 Position in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of ReneSola at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ReneSola during the third quarter worth $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 40.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 360,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $4,570,214.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SOL opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $742.44 million, a PE ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 2.62. ReneSola Ltd has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

SOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on ReneSola in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

