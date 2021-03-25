Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 34,800 Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Orchid Island Capital worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,103,000 after buying an additional 1,125,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,262,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 12.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 409,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,998 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jonestrading lifted their target price on shares of Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $5.83 on Thursday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39. The company has a market cap of $549.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 90.70%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

