Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 26,800 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of Entercom Communications worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,287,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,739 shares during the period. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

NYSE:ETM opened at $5.02 on Thursday. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.92.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $319.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.