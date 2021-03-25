Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 327.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 149.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 84,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares in the last quarter. 27.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon acquired 10,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.80 per share, with a total value of $1,499,914.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,117 shares of company stock valued at $889,845. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

USLM opened at $128.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $727.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.68. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $156.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.61.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

