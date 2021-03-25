Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oportun Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,171,000 after purchasing an additional 98,555 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 43,712 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 118,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 41,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 20,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

OPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

Shares of OPRT stock opened at $19.98 on Thursday. Oportun Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.51 million, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.60 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. On average, analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

