Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of First Internet Bancorp worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 605,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ INBK opened at $34.20 on Thursday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $335.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.79.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

