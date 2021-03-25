Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 105.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 39,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alleghany by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE Y traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $636.20. 918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,119. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $625.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $588.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.03 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $434.53 and a 1 year high of $663.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Alleghany’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

