Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Director Daniel Janney Sells 13,148 Shares of Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Director Daniel Janney sold 13,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total value of $1,573,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Janney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Daniel Janney sold 6,708 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $835,548.48.

On Thursday, March 11th, Daniel Janney sold 6,006 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.62, for a total value of $748,467.72.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Daniel Janney sold 100 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $12,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $111.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.67. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.89 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allakos by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allakos by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Allakos by 66.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Allakos by 32.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

