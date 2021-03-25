Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 191.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,593 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth $2,064,000. S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 152,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 38.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 40,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.11. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.52 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

