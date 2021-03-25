Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Desjardins

Equities researchers at Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Alithya Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.92.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $129.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alithya Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alithya Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Alithya Group worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.